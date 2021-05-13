Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 188.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 301.9% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO opened at $224.72 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $141.01 and a 12 month high of $234.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.86.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.