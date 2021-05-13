Better Money Decisions LLC Takes Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 256,998 shares of company stock valued at $68,128,083. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

PayPal stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $240.94. The company had a trading volume of 225,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,974,313. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.61 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $256.91 and its 200-day moving average is $239.88. The company has a market capitalization of $283.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

