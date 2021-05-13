Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Grows Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 135.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Union Pacific by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,395 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $433,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in Union Pacific by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 13,636 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $1,041,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific stock traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $225.92. The stock had a trading volume of 40,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,459. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $147.05 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.25.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.05.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

