REDW Wealth LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

REDW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,122,406,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,620,000 after buying an additional 36,566,684 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,039,980,000 after buying an additional 29,812,530 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,479,588,000 after buying an additional 17,452,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,092,000 after buying an additional 8,301,054 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

WFC traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $46.45. 545,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,201,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day moving average is $33.89. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

