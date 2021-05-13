Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 72,393 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,612,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,393 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $169,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 31.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 25.1% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 151,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 30,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in AT&T by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 144,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE T traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $32.27. The stock had a trading volume of 625,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,315,691. The company has a market cap of $230.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.41.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of research firms have commented on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

