Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,549,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,413 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $616,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

IVV stock traded up $4.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $411.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529,975. The company’s fifty day moving average is $411.74 and its 200-day moving average is $383.45. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $275.00 and a 1 year high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

