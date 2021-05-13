Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.6% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,411,239.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,038 shares of company stock valued at $82,507,816 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $18.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,257.82. 27,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,257.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,963.23. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,323.91 and a twelve month high of $2,452.38. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

