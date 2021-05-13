ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Posts Earnings Results

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:ONTF traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.70. 9,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,491. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.30. ON24 has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $81.98.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of ON24 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ON24 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.43.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 800 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders bought a total of 981 shares of company stock valued at $50,462 in the last quarter.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

