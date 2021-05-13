MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $774,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,657 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $221.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $431.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.82 and a 52 week high of $237.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,677,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.32.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

