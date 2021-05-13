Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accel Entertainment Inc. is a distributed gaming operator primarily in the United States. The company’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices which disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops and grocery stores. Accel Entertainment Inc., formerly known as TPG Pace Holdings Corp., is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie began coverage on Accel Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Shares of ACEL stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. Accel Entertainment has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $15.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Accel Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $74.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Accel Entertainment will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $655,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,192,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,960,161.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $286,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 224,397 shares of company stock worth $2,680,053. Corporate insiders own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 58,540 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 368,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 210,612 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 0.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 740,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 61.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 75,733 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 29.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the period. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accel Entertainment (ACEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.