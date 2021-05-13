Analysts Set American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Target Price at $275.83

Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $275.83.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,201 shares of company stock worth $15,374,386. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $243.88. 26,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,221. The company has a market cap of $108.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.30 and its 200-day moving average is $230.05.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.17%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

