Geier Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Geier Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 5.8% of Geier Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Geier Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 784,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,042,000 after acquiring an additional 390,899 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,618,000 after purchasing an additional 341,613 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,648,000 after purchasing an additional 335,837 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 606.0% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,919,000 after purchasing an additional 303,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,881,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,978. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $107.08 and a 12 month high of $158.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.34 and a 200 day moving average of $142.43.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

