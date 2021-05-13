GYL Financial Synergies LLC Has $600,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,123 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $564,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,011 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 22.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 169,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $90,310,000 after buying an additional 31,506 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Geier Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.84.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $6.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $544.00. 169,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,162,685. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $579.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $546.76. The stock has a market cap of $338.58 billion, a PE ratio of 90.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $303.79 and a 12 month high of $648.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

