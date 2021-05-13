REDW Wealth LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

REDW Wealth LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,143 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 0.5% of REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4,470.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,633,000 after purchasing an additional 391,747 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 35,661 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.81. 987,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,729,977. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.09 and its 200-day moving average is $55.70. The company has a market capitalization of $217.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.29.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.