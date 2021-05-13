Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 92,289 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 921,510 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 92,289 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $281,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

NYSE HD traded up $7.46 on Thursday, reaching $324.46. 85,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,476,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $319.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.02. The company has a market cap of $348.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.20 and a 12 month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.32.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.