BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,774 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,293 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $1,903,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NIKE by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after buying an additional 4,643,842 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in NIKE by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after buying an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $257,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.74. 115,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,465,024. The stock has a market cap of $212.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.22, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.18. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.31.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

