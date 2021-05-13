Sage Rhino Capital LLC Grows Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,174 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Facebook by 1,791.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after buying an additional 7,014,302 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Facebook by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after buying an additional 3,296,086 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $995,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total value of $15,910,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,885,122 shares of company stock valued at $555,355,091. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $304.64. The stock had a trading volume of 97,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,560,006. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.69 and a fifty-two week high of $331.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.57. The firm has a market cap of $863.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.87.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

