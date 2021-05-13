Foresight Wealth Management LLC Has $721,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,001 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.42. 598,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,201,859. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $191.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.89. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $47.35.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.