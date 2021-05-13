Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $14.51 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,406 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,415 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 1.5% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $14,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $2,909,000. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 380,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $50,384,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $1,766,000. Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 61,983 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $126.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.95. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $142.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

