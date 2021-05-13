Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Curtis Advisory Group LLC

Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 3.4% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after buying an additional 4,795,555 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,034 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,247 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $109,809,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,202,000 after purchasing an additional 331,187 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.90 on Thursday, hitting $319.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,696,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,874,266. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $215.99 and a 52-week high of $342.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $331.62 and a 200 day moving average of $318.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

