GYL Financial Synergies LLC Has $812,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $171,991,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,996,000 after buying an additional 2,220,611 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,973,000 after buying an additional 1,705,948 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,164,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,659,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.14. 1,626,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,126,949. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.06 and its 200 day moving average is $74.90. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $80.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

