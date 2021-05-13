Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Has $9.08 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 258.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,822 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 9.0% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $595,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 118,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,069,000 after buying an additional 23,164 shares during the period.

VTV stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,742. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.53. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $90.98 and a 1 year high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

