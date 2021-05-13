Curtis Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,742. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $90.98 and a 1 year high of $142.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.53.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

