VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. VAALCO Energy had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 56.93%.

NYSE EGY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.52. The company had a trading volume of 9,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,704. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.16. VAALCO Energy has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.51.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.