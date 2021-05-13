American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of American Resources stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.58. The company had a trading volume of 37,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,806,485. The firm has a market cap of $131.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.69. American Resources has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $8.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.07.

Get American Resources alerts:

AREC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Roth Capital began coverage on American Resources in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of American Resources from $4.75 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company offers metallurgical coal and coal used in pulverized coal injection that are essential building blocks in the steel manufacturing process. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.