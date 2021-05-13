Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded up $7.02 on Thursday, reaching $74.61. The company had a trading volume of 36,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,364. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $17.49 and a twelve month high of $75.65.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $3,751,997.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $181,892.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,786 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BOOT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

