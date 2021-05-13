CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.900-4.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSEAMERICAN CTO traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.72. 323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,583. The firm has a market cap of $308.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.51. CTO Realty Growth has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.34. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 181.83% and a return on equity of 37.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

A number of research firms have commented on CTO. Compass Point reissued a neutral rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut CTO Realty Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, Director George R. Brokaw acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.60 per share, with a total value of $52,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,285 shares in the company, valued at $698,791. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

