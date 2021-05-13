BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,711 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,711 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.2% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Chevron stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.42. The company had a trading volume of 180,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,688,219. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.02. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The company has a market capitalization of $207.11 billion, a PE ratio of -17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

