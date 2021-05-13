Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Purchases 4,245 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.94. The stock had a trading volume of 45,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,507,872. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.00. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $43.34 and a 52 week high of $66.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%.

