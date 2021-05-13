TENT Price Down 14.6% Over Last Week (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. During the last week, TENT has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. TENT has a market cap of $3.23 million and $257,968.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENT coin can now be bought for $0.0920 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.36 or 0.00577251 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.18 or 0.00190501 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.90 or 0.00263522 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014528 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004794 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004542 BTC.

About TENT

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 35,218,300 coins and its circulating supply is 35,141,208 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TENT is tent.app

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

