Analysts Anticipate iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) to Post -$0.25 EPS

Brokerages predict that iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) will report ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for iQIYI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.28). iQIYI reported earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover iQIYI.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.72). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IQ. KeyCorp raised iQIYI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. HSBC lowered iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.60 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

iQIYI stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.20. 908,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,819,348. iQIYI has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $28.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the first quarter valued at about $139,608,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in iQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,297,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth $70,264,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,774,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in iQIYI by 24.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,250,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,404,000 after buying an additional 441,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

