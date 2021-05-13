Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,524 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,287,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded up $3.67 on Thursday, hitting $306.22. 405,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,560,006. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.57. The firm has a market cap of $868.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.69 and a 1 year high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.52, for a total transaction of $12,061,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,885,122 shares of company stock valued at $555,355,091 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.87.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

