Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Sells 136 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Deccan Value Investors L.P. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,238,000 after acquiring an additional 212,900 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 21.4% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,826,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,635 shares of company stock valued at $40,124,503. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CRM traded up $2.64 on Thursday, hitting $213.18. The company had a trading volume of 145,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,733,337. The company has a market capitalization of $196.60 billion, a PE ratio of 55.79, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $164.57 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nord/LB downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.49.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

