Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Sells $2,044,550.00 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total value of $2,044,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,089,293.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $9.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $821.46. The company had a trading volume of 9,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.27 billion, a PE ratio of 92.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $501.13 and a twelve month high of $893.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $804.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $768.45.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

