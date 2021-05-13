Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.70 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will announce sales of $35.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.90 million and the highest is $36.50 million. Höegh LNG Partners reported sales of $36.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $143.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $141.53 million to $144.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $143.46 million, with estimates ranging from $141.53 million to $145.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 43.54%. The business had revenue of $36.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.22 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on HMLP shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Danske raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

HMLP stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.93. 1,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $530.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.82. Höegh LNG Partners has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $17.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.05%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth $7,812,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 97,781 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter worth $814,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter worth about $777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

