JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Curtis Advisory Group LLC

Curtis Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 85.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,381 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 1.4% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 48,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.71. 2,667,022 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.