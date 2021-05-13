AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 21.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.71. 385,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,204,859. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.04 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.94.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.