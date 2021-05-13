American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AREC stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.52. 28,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,806,485. The firm has a market cap of $128.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07. American Resources has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $8.02.

AREC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of American Resources in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of American Resources from $4.75 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company offers metallurgical coal and coal used in pulverized coal injection that are essential building blocks in the steel manufacturing process. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

