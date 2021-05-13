MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MNKD stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 169,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,324,407. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.74. The firm has a market cap of $996.29 million, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 2.28. MannKind has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $6.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MNKD shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.70.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

