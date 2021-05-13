A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Announces Earnings Results

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $5.96, MarketWatch Earnings reports. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 55.63%.

AMRK stock traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.57. The stock had a trading volume of 12,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of -0.44. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $42.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on AMRK. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, COO Brian Aquilino sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $144,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $144,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.