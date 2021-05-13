SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.390-0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.50 million-$91.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.72 million.SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.650-1.680 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ SPSC traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.69. 3,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,657. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.12 and a 200-day moving average of $102.16. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $54.23 and a 52-week high of $118.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $83.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $574,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,205,310.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $667,051.44. Insiders sold a total of 37,097 shares of company stock worth $4,041,132 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.
SPS Commerce Company Profile
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.
