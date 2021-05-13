SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.390-0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.50 million-$91.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.72 million.SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.650-1.680 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.69. 3,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,657. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.12 and a 200-day moving average of $102.16. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $54.23 and a 52-week high of $118.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $83.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPSC. Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.60.

In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $574,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,205,310.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $667,051.44. Insiders sold a total of 37,097 shares of company stock worth $4,041,132 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

