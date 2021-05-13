Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 21,972 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,619 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,972 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.07% of The Boeing worth $104,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in The Boeing by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after buying an additional 14,409,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after buying an additional 1,000,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Boeing by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after buying an additional 1,673,366 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $976,576,000 after purchasing an additional 331,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

NYSE BA traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $222.32. 535,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,425,100. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.91. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.89 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $130.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.04.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.