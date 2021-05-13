Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 738,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,725 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $268,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock traded up $4.25 on Thursday, hitting $376.98. The company had a trading volume of 729,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,077,765. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $377.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.20. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $253.97 and a twelve month high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.