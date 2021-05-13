The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 26.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,340 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up 2.6% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 47,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KO traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,543,764. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $235.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $43.20 and a twelve month high of $55.49.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

