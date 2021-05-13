Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,031,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,919,000 after acquiring an additional 587,567 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 25,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.91. The stock had a trading volume of 88,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,778,262. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.56 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $92.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

