Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.13 billion-$17.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.37 billion.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.46. The stock had a trading volume of 228,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,796,677. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $65.54 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

CL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Colgate-Palmolive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an underperform rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.92.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $35,725.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at $552,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,323 shares of company stock worth $7,792,306 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

