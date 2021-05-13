Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.620-2.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:EPC traded up $2.06 on Thursday, reaching $44.60. The stock had a trading volume of 24,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,769. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $45.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.22.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EPC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northern Trust Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.33.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

