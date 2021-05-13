Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of GRAY traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.66. The stock had a trading volume of 35,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,229. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.96. Graybug Vision has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $37.88.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of Graybug Vision from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Graybug Vision from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Graybug Vision from $14.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graybug Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Graybug Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

