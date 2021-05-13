Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 5.81%. Intertape Polymer Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of ITPOF stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.93. Intertape Polymer Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $35.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intertape Polymer Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.