Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 5.81%. Intertape Polymer Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of ITPOF stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.93. Intertape Polymer Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $35.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intertape Polymer Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

