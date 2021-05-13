Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.18). Itamar Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Itamar Medical.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

Shares of ITMR stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $21.73. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.03 million, a P/E ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average of $22.34. Itamar Medical has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITMR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Itamar Medical by 137.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 29,132 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Itamar Medical by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Itamar Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $926,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Itamar Medical by 14.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 148,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 18,736 shares during the period. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in Itamar Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

